Dubliner cleared of assaulting Longford man after victim withdraws complaint

A Dublin man who allegedly assaulted a Longford man while also damaging his property has been cleared of any wrongdoing after the victim withdrew his complaint.

Tony McDermott gave evidence at last week’s District Court sitting to inform Judge Seamus Hughes he longer wished to proceed with the case.

It had been alleged Tony Wilson, of 4 Avonmore, Tallaght, Dublin 24 had assaulted Mr McDermott and damaged a Pvc door at Ferfad, Ardagh on November 4 2018.

Mr Wilson was not in court to hear the case before him being dropped as he is in custody awaiting trial for a separate alleged assault charge in Longford town.

Mr McDermott explained why he had a change of heart to the court, claiming that it was out of character for the defendant.

“He wouldn’t normally behave like that.”

Asked by Judge Hughes whether he knew Mr Wilson, he replied: “I am friendly with himself and partner and children.”

Mr McDermott also denied he had been put under any duress to withdraw his allegation.

“I would do this (proceed with prosecution) if he had threatened me,” he said.

Sgt Mark Mahon said a lot of garda time and resources had been used up in bringing the case before the court.

“I know and I am sorry,” interjected Mr McDermott.

Both charges as well as a failure to appear charge dating back to January of this year were all struck out.