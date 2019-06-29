Longford woman fined for careless driving

A Longford woman who drove out onto a main road in Longford town from a busy petrol station and collided with another car has been convicted of careless driving.

Sarah Henekar, 2 Esker Glen, Drumlish, Co Longford, was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice after an incident at Dublin Road, Longford on October 23 2018.

The court was told Ms Henekar had been in the process of exiting Camlin Service Station, otherwise known as Joe Raleigh’s at around 2:20pm.

As she did so, Ms Henekar’s A3 Audi came into contact with another vehicle, causing damage to its front wing.

A notice under Section 51 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 was served on the defendant but it remained unpaid, Judge Hughes was informed.

Ms Henekar was fined €250 over the incident and given three months to pay.