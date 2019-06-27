Pregnant woman 'won't get another chance', warns Longford judge

A pregnant Longford woman who carried out a string of theft, trespass and public order offences over the course of a four month period has been convicted and fined by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Alana Tully (21) 91 Glen Riada, Longford was handed fines totalling €315 after she pleaded guilty to six separate charges at last Tuesday’s weekly court sitting.

Garda Liam Doherty have evidence at the outset of the case of executing a bench warrant which had been outstanding for Ms Tully’s arrest.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said much of Ms Tully’s problems had stemmed from the fact she had distanced herself from her mother, but was now back living at home.

Sgt Mark Mahon said one of the offences Ms Tully had been charged with involved trespassing at a house located on the Mohill Road, Drumlish, Longford in July 2018.

He said Ms Tully had entered the property in the company of three other individuals.

“We were only in it for a few minutes,” she told Judge Hughes.

“I was in a bad relationship and got out of it,” she said.

In a separate episode two months prior to that, Ms Tully was charged with the theft of a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka from Hazelwood Shopping Centre’s SuperValu store in Longford town.

Mr Quinn said his client had the required €60 in court to recompense the grocery giant.

“She (Ms Tully) is a young girl who went a little bit astray, but hopefully the penny is dropping and she has responsibilities now,” he said.

“Hopefully, she will live up to them.”

Sitting back in his chair, Judge Hughes advised Ms Tully to steer clear of any more indiscretions given that she was now due to become a mother.

“You don’t want to be getting too many convictions,” he told her.

“It’s a numbers game and you won’t to be getting too many of them.

“You are having a baby and that’s what you need to concentrate on.”

Judge Hughes drew a line under the case by fining Ms Tully €105 each for the trespass, theft and public order charges, giving her three months to pay.

A further offence concerning the possession of a hand saw was taken into consideration while two additional Section 4 public order charges of being intoxicated in a public place were both struck out.

“I have been lenient today,” Judge Hughes told Ms Tully.

“You won’t get another chance.”