'Risk of heavy thundery downpours' - Status yellow weather advisory issued.
Status Yellow weather advisory issued for Ireland
Weekend Weather Forecast
Met Éireann have today issued a status yellow weather advisory for Irelannd.
The warning comes a day after a status yellow rainfall warning was issued for Longford county. Met Éireann warn of a "risk of heavy thundery downpours', in particular over Munster and parts of Leinster.
They also warn of a risk of hail and spot flooding in places. The worst of the rain is expected in the early afternoon, with showers dying out by Monday night, June 24.
The advisory came into effect from 12pm Monday, June 24, and will remain in place until 10pm tonight, June 24.
There will be heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening, especially over Munster and Leinster which may lead to spot flooding. Becoming warm with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light variable or northeasterly breezes. pic.twitter.com/2EpnbMUIv2— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 24, 2019
