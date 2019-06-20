Longford District Court: Woman who drove two years into a 20-year driving ban faces prison

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman charged with being at the wheel of her car barely two years into a 20 year driving ban.

Kathleen McDonagh, of 10 Grange Crescent, Mullingar, Westmeath and Canal Court, Boyle, Co Roscommon was not in attendance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court where she had been due to face a series of motoring offences.

Garda Shane O’Connor gave evidence of some of the charges which had been levelled against Ms McDonagh after she was stopped at Killashee Street, Longford on October 16 2018.

They included failing to produce a driving licence within 10 days contrary to Section 40 of the Road Traffic Act 1961, failing to produce a certificate of insurance within ten days, failing to produce an NCT, driving without insurance and having no driving licence.

Garda O’Connor said he stopped Ms McDonagh at the wheel of a 07’ registered car on Killashee Street at 1:02am.

He said when he spoke to the accused she attempted to give a false name by saying her name was Mary Lawrence.

Garda O’Connor said he made a lawful demand for Ms McDonagh’s driving documents and informed her of the requirement to present them within ten days.

He said Ms McDonagh nominated Sligo as her chosen garda station to do just that, but ultimately failed to do so.

It was at that juncture in proceedings the court was told Ms McDonagh had 67 previous convictions, four of which were for no insurance.

The latest of those came at Mullingar Circuit Court in June 2016 and which resulted in suspended nine month prison term as well as a 20 year driving disqualification.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said he had been contacted earlier that morning to inform him that Ms McDonagh was unable to attend court.

As he told of the potential custodial sentence his client faced, Mr Gearty said: “She is in a bad way.”