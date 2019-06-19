Cruthú Arts Festival 2019 to officially be launched on Tuesday

The Cruthú Arts Festival are excited to invite all lovers of the arts to the official festival launch party on June 25th. This will take place in Coffee House 45 on Dublin Street, kicking off at 6.30pm.

The launch party is a great opportunity for everyone to come along and see what’s in store; with lots including art, music, pop-up exhibitions and fun family events.

Now in its fifth year, the festival has extended its programme this year, spanning across six days from July 23rd - 28th.

Speaking ahead of the launch, festival chairperson Gene Rhatigan said:

"Cruthu 2019 is our most colourful to date, jam packed with new and emerging acts from all disciplines showcasing over our new longer six day festival. This is a really exciting time for Longford as it is fast becoming a cultural hub in the midlands with some incredible talents in all areas of the arts starting to surface. We would like to welcome our fellow Longfordians to our taste of what is to come in next months festival by joining us for our launch night.”

If finding out what’s in store wasn’t enough, attendees to the launch night will be entered into a draw to win two tickets to a main event of their choice. This competition is strictly open to those who attend the launch night.

While the committee are keen to not give away too much of the festival programme right now, the highlights can be found on www.cruthuartsfestival.com. Come along to the launch to find out more and be in with a chance to win!