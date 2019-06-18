BREAKING: Ana Kriegel murder trial verdict - two boys found guilty of murder

Two teenagers have been found guilty of the murder of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

One of the 14-year-olds was also found guilty of sexually assaulting her.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court returned the verdict 14 and a half hours of deliberations.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They each pleaded not guilty to murdering Ana at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year. Boy A is further charged with Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count also.