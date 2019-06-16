Expensive bag of chips: BMW driver in Longford who popped into Supermac's fined for parking in disabled bay

A bag of chips in Supermac's turned out to be an expensive one for this BMW driver.

Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this car parked in a Disabled bay without a permit on Main Street, Longford town on last evening.

A fine was issued.

The Garda’s Operation Enable monitors parking in Disabled parking bays.

