Expensive bag of chips: BMW driver in Longford who popped into Supermac's fined for parking in disabled bay
Expensive bag of chips: BMW driver in Longford who popped into Supermac's fined for parking in disabled bay
A bag of chips in Supermac's turned out to be an expensive one for this BMW driver.
Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this car parked in a Disabled bay without a permit on Main Street, Longford town on last evening.
A fine was issued.
The Garda’s Operation Enable monitors parking in Disabled parking bays.
Also read: The truth about Love Island's Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins
“Expensive bags of chips”— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 15, 2019
Longford Roads Policing Unit discovered observed this car parked in Disabled bay without permit on Main St Longford Town on last evening. FCPN issued
#operationenable pic.twitter.com/AeOFHwNLCe
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on