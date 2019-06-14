Longford bow out in Kennedy cup semi finals

Longford League U14 team took on the Dublin and District Schoolboys league (DDSL) in the semi-finals of the Kennedy Cup in Limerick, June 14, after beating Galway 2-1 on June 13 to take their place in the last four.

It didn’t take long for DDSL to take control of game,however, which they eventually won with a score line of 5-0.

Sam Curtis, Shamrock rovers, put DDSL three nil up with a penalty, before Gideon Tettah added a fourth.

Cherry Orchard FCs Divine Izekor scored the fifth and final goal to settle the tie and break Longford hearts.

They will face Carlow tomorrow, June 15, in the 3rd place play-off.