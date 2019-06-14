Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal Midlands road accident

Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 10.50am today, June 14, in Co Offaly.

The incident occurred on the Clonmeen Cross Road near Rhode Village, Co Offaly. A male in his 50's was pronounced dead at the scene while another male in his 60's was taken to hospital with injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Forensic Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and can provide information to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station

