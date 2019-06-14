General Election rivalry in the Longford's council chamber

Rivalries are building up in Longford County Council as general election candidates put the local elections behind them and start looking at the bigger picture.

A humorous exchange took place in the chamber last week as Cllr Seamus Butler announced that he had handed over the mantle of Fianna Fáil group leader to his party colleague and General Election candidate for Longford Cllr Joe Flaherty on the proviso that it would be handed back to him after the election.

“The reason I’ve done that is that it’s only going to be a temporary little arrangement because he’s going to be moving on to better things sooner rather than later,” said Cllr Butler.

Newly-elected Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Micheál Carrigy, who is also the Fine Gael General Election candidate was quick to quip: “It'll be five years before you get that back, Seamus.”