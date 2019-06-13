Leitrim man charged with being drunk and abusive at Longford Train Station

A Co Leitrim man, who was so drunk he could not remember being taken from a train after being abusive to passengers, told a judge last week he would not consider buying alcohol free drinks like Heineken Zero Zero because he claimed they “don’t work”.

Peter Brayshaw (54), 1 Pairc Beag, Liscarra, Leitrim pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at Longford Train Station on May 29 2019.

At the outset of the case, Mr Brayshaw was asked directly by Judge Hughes if he could remember the events leading up to his arrest.

“It was the other day,” said the Welsh native.

“One minute I was on the train and the next I was in the cells.”

In a bid to converse with the accused, Judge Hughes asked whether he was “enjoying the scenery” looking out the window of the train or being abusive to passengers.

“I don’t know what happened.”

It was at that juncture Mr Brayshaw admitted he had consumed a bottle of vodka and “some beers” on the day of said incident.

He also told the court the alcohol content of the beer was 8.5 per cent, something Judge Hughes seemed somewhat baffled by.

Instead, he suggested Mr Brayshaw he might be better served refraining from any alcoholic drinks in the future.

“Did you ever think of taking Heineken Zero Zero?” Judge Hughes smiled.

“I wouldn’t buy it,” Mr Brayshaw replied, adding: “Because it doesn’t work.”

Fighting to hold back laughter, Judge Hughes asked: “What do you mean it doesn’t work?”

Mr Brayshaw, appearing more than a shade riled by that question, responded: “You know what I mean.”

As the court returned to some semblance of normality Mr Brayshaw revealed he was originally from North Wales, but had more recently been residing in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Judge Hughes asked how long he had been living there and the accused replied: “Too long.”

In outlining the facts of the case, Sgt Paddy McGirl said gardaí were called to deal with a reports of a disturbance on the Sligo to Dublin train on the day of the incident.

When they arrived they found the accused in an “extremely intoxicated” state and had broken a glass.

Sgt McGirl said Mr Brayshaw was also observed being “verbally abusive” to other passengers.

He added the 54-year-old was asked to vacate the train but after failing to do so, he had to be forcibly removed before being arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station.

It was also revealed Mr Brayshaw had 15 previous convictions, the majority of which were for road traffic offences.

Defending himself, Mr Brayshaw said he had been going to a friend’s funeral on the morning of the incident after only learning about it the night before.

He said after being released from custody and retrieving his train ticket he attempted to embark on his onward journey, but had to get a bus to Carrick-on-Shannon.

Mr Brayshaw described his brush with the law and subsequent travel difficulties as a “flipping nightmare.”

He also apologised to the court, adding: “I’m sorry about it. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Judge Seamus Hughes consequently fined Mr Brayshaw €250 for the Section 6 threatening and abusive behaviour charge and struck out the accompanying Section 4 public order offence.