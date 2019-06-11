Owner of purse lost in or outside Longford Aldi appeals for information

A woman who lost her purse in or outside Aldi yesterday evening is appealing to anyone who may have picked it up to return it.

Christine Guckian is not from Longford but was shopping in Aldi, Longford town, yesterday evening and lost her purse.

There was no cash in the purse and she has cancelled her visa card, but says there are other cards and items in the purse that are more difficult to replace.

The purse, she said, is "an old, shabby, River Island, wallet style purse". Her name is on several cards inside.

Anyone who may have picked it up is asked to contact her on 086 844 5973.

