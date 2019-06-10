Longford Weather - Relatively cool and showery

According to the latest forecasts from Met Éireann, this week is going to remain relatively cool and showery.

Tomorrow, Tuesday June 11, will see a mixture of sunny spells and showery periods throughout Leinster. Top temperatures on the day of 14 to 17 degrees, with fresh northerly winds.

Lingering rain will move in across parts of the east and south overnight on Tuesday, though it should remain predominantly dry further west and north. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees, with ‘brisk’ northerly winds.

Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy in the east, with some showery periods. It should, however, remain drier further west, with some sunny spells and isolated showers forecast. Top temperatures on the day of 13 to 16 degrees.

The wet weather will continue overnight on Wednesday, mainly in the east and south. Minimum overnight temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 10, 2019

Another cloudy day forecast for Thursday, with some patchy rain in the east earlier on. Sunny spells should develop by the afternoon, though there is a risk of heavy showers also. Highest daytime temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Current indications suggest a mixture of sunny spells and showery periods on Friday. Some showers may even turn heavy and become prolonged. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, with moderate southwest winds.

Early forecasts suggest a mixed weekend of weather in store, with rain or showers on most days and some sunshine also.