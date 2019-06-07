People of Longford have chance to make Ireland’s rich list with €130m EuroMillions Jackpot!

A lucky EuroMillions player from Co. Longford could see their own name added to Ireland’s Rich List, should they win tonight's massive EuroMillions €130 million jackpot, Friday June 7.

The win would see them go straight in at number 124 on the rich list, above Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy; Irish businessman, Ben Dunne; and Irish actor Liam Neeson.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s EuroMillions Mega Draw, Dermot Griffin, Chief Executive of the National Lottery said: “Every so often EuroMillions gives back to its players by offering special draws. Together with the National Lottery’s EuroMillions partners, we have boosted the jackpot to an incredible €130 million.

“This is the largest EuroMillions jackpot since the Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Co. Dublin in February – the highest ever jackpot won in Ireland.

"We are expecting huge interest from our players who hope to become Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner. It would be incredible to get a second Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner in the space of a few months,”.

Ireland ranks as the third luckiest country when it comes to Euromillion jackpot wins per capita, behind Portugal and Luxembourg. To be in with a chance of being the 15th lucky Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner, play EuroMillions in-store, on the National Lottery App or online by 7:30pm this Friday, June 7.

