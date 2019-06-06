Food for thought as thrills and spills of Election 2019 take over

This county doesn't do things by halves does it?

Just when we thought the long drawn out saga that was the Siege of Kenagh, last week we had the stand-off at St Mary's as four gruelling days of counting took hold to elect 18 councillors across three municipal districts.

And much like its 2016 general election equivalent, it was a moment in time which will long be remembered.

Somewhat fortuitously for Pump, the first day's peculiar decision to sort ballot papers before lugging them up the N55 to Edgeworthstown was avoided due to a wedding.

Hungover and nursing an insatiable craving for all things food related, Pump's first port of call was the canteen to run the rule over what was on offer, and more to the point what this Cavan journalist could readily stuff into his pockets without anyone noticing.

A video to that effect was shamefully posted online by Pump's colleague Jessica Thompson a short while later, but it's emerged no charges are pending due to insufficient evidence.

This Cavan man is not for catching!

***

Elections wouldn't be elections without the odd smidgen of drama.



No sooner had Longford's electorate cast their vote, eyes soon turned to who, and more importantly, which party would hold the balance of power inside Longford's newly formed county council.

Pump got wind of 'a deal' having been struck having between the three outgoing Independent councillors, Mark Casey, Gerry Warnock, Mae Sexton and Fine Gael as far back as May 7.



Details of that cosy arrangement were posted on the Leader's website on Saturday.



When it emerged however that some councillors within Fine Gael were unaware of the so-called 'pact' and with Cllr Sexton destined to lose her seat, talks soon got underway to strike a new pact.



The man to profit from it all was Turlough 'Pott' McGovern- undoubtedly the story of the election given his poll topping accomplishments in Granard.

It remains to be seen how this accord will work. We've got five years to find out. Popcorn at the ready folks.



Pump, though, could not let the occasion pass without paying tribute to Cllr Mae Sexton. A tireless worker and champion for all things Longford, her departure from the local political scene will take some filling.



A big shout out too to Longford's newest locally elected representatives, Cllrs Garry Murtagh, Turlough 'Pott' McGovern and Martin Monaghan.



Two likeable personalities who, no doubt, will fill more than a few column inches between now and 2024.