Longford Music: Open Your Arms to State Lights' brand new single

Hot on the heels of the big Summer Festival announce- ment, State Lights have just released their latest single, Open Your Arms, which is available to stream on all major platforms now.

The band sold out their headline gig in March and are gearing up for another in October, with fans constantly itching for more from this unique band.

“Open Your Arms is a song about empowerment. It’s about realising and having faith in your own ability to do anything if you simply open yourself up to the unique power that exists in each one of us,” said guitarist and Granard man Joe Regan.

“It’s a super empowering, euphoric and joyful song in our eyes and we really hope people feel the same way about it.”

The new single is the second release this year, with Lonely hitting the music scene in February. Its success follows that of previous singles, Freedom and Peace Will Come, which were released in 2018.

And there's more good news as the band prepares to come back to Longford for a spectacular outdoor gig in July.

“We’re looking forward to coming back to Longford to play the summer festival on July 13 along with The Stunning. We’ve played a couple of gigs with them now and they’re absolute legends,” Joe enthuses.

Open Your Arms is available to purchase or stream now.

Keep up to date with State Lights on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more music announcements.

Longford Lives: Joe Regan places his faith in State Lights