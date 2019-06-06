Longford is very proud of its diversity dividend

Local Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock has spoke of his pride at being a Longfordian following the social media storm that occurred when a photograph was used in what has been widely referred to as a "racist agenda" on Twitter.

He remarked, “The condescending way in which members of our community were engaged with was shameful and should not be held up as being in anyway associated with professional journalism. This lady who lauds her own 'award winning record' should know better and be more respectful.”

Cllr Warnock continued, “I am a proud Longfordian, who loves this town through its successes and it's faults. Yes, the cultural dynamic of those of us living here has changed in the last couple of decades as it has throughout this country. The vast majority of the new Irish community are decent, hardworking people who are living normal, everyday lives the same as everyone else. They have brought diversity to our country and that's only a positive thing that should be welcomed.

"The future of this country is working together to build the communities we all deserve and not build walls based on race or creed.”

