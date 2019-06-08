Longford man on assault charge told he is on 'last chance'

A man charged with assault and who claimed he was found to have a mobile phone in his pocket in court despite citing the lack of one as being a major reason behind his difficulty to stick to court imposed bail conditions has been warned he is on his last chance.

Edward Stokes (28), of Ferriskill, Granard, Co Longford was given the warning by Judge Erin McKiernan at a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

The court had initially been told DPP directions in the case in which Mr Stokes and his co-accused Edwards Stokes Snr, also of the same aforementioned address are accused of assault, had yet to materialise.

An application was submitted for proceedings to be adjourned until June 21 to allow for the State to determine its course of action.

The court also heard that despite the alleged victim in the case having withdrawn their complaint, the DPP was still being asked to adjudicate on the incident.

Taking the stand, Sgt James Rowan said gardaí had become increasingly anxious in recent times over Mr Stoke’s apparent reluctance to sign on daily at Granard Garda Station.

Solicitor for Mr Stokes, Pat O’Sullivan said one of the reasons for that difficulty was the fact his client had gone to visit his uncle in the UK who had fallen ill.

However, Judge McKiernan said there were no excuses to not abide by the conditions set down by the court, advising Mr Stokes he ran the risk of the court revoking his bail.

Mr O’Sullivan said his client was also seeking to vary the terms presently imposed upon him, something Judge McKiernan took a dim view of.

“The minimum he (Mr Stokes) would need to do is adhere to the conditions he already has,” she said.

Sgt Rowan followed that up by saying checks to ensure Mr Stokes was abiding by curfew restrictions had thrown up negative findings with gardaí finding the defendant not at home on three separate occasions.

In being warned a second time and asked whether he intended abiding by his bail conditions going forward, Mr Stokes replied:

“I am indeed, yeah.”

He also indicated the absence of a phone which had been taken off him by gardaí on a previous occasion was hindering his ability to stick to those terms.

“If I had my phone back, I would be able to give them a number,” he said.

Moments later, and after the case was initially put back until next month, Sgt Rowan returned to the witness stand to apply for Mr Stokes’ bail to be revoked.

This, he said, was because the defendant was observed having a phone in his front left pocket.

Judge McKiernan said in light of those revelations she wanted a mobile phone number provided to the court.

Mr Stokes ceded to that request by writing a number on a piece of paper before handing it in.

Judge McKiernan proceeded to adjourn the case until June 21, not before cautioning Mr Stokes that he was now on his “last chance.”