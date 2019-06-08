Garda probe underway into Longford house fire

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a house fire near Longford town late last week.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 30, at approximately 2am. The house in question is located at Clonturk, on the Killashee Road, near Longford town.

Longford Fire Services and Longford Gardaí were called to the scene just after 2am that morning.

It was confirmed that the property in question was vacant at the time. It is also understood that no adjoining properties suffered any damage as a result of the blaze. The house itself suffered structural damage.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire Gardaí have confirmed and investigations are now underway to determine the cause, though it is thought that the fire was not started deliberately.

Gardaí in Longford confirmed to the Leader that the incident is not being treated as a crime, but an ordinary house fire.

“It may be a case that it was a cleaner or someone working there that left something on by accident,” Gardaí told the Leader.

A technical examination of the scene has also been carried out, spearheaded by Longford Fire Service, though it could take months to get the results.