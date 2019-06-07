Longford folk row in behind owners of Organic shop in wake of controversial Gemma O'Doherty video

Longford has come out in support of Aram and Miriam, the owners of Organic on Great Water Street.

Aram featured in one of the videos posted by Gemma O’Doherty, much to the disgust of locals as she questioned Aram onhis background.

Political commentator Johnny Fallon was one such Longfordian to show his support following the incident, “I called in and bought a few items in Organic on Great Water street in Longford. Just to show Gemma O’Doherty and James Reynolds they achieved nothing but a boost in business. Lovely people, welcome in my county, which is a caring welcoming county.”

Another follower tweeted her support and said the family never experienced racism to date, “Just spent a delightful 30 minutes with Aram and his beautiful Moroccan wife.”