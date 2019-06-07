Tarmonbarry woman dies tragically in road accident

The funeral of a pensioner who tragically lost her life following a road accident on the outskirts of Longford town last week has taken place.

Joyce Eileen Wilson died after a single vehicle road accident on the Strokestown Road shortly before lunchtime last Wednesday.

A number of ambulances attended the scene but were unable to save Ms Wilson, who was aged in her early 70s and from Riverview, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry.

The scene of the incident remained closed for a number of hours afterwards to allow for a full garda forensic investigation to take place.

The late Ms Wilson's removal to Cavan's Lakeland Crematorium took place on Monday.

In the meantime, gardaí are pressing ahead with their own enquiries into the incident and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12:45pm and 1pm to contact them.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to motorists who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570.