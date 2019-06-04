Roadworks Update - Drainage works between Melview junction and Cahanagh

Longford County Council (LCC) have issued an update on road drainage works taking place on the L-1011 Cahanagh to Kiernan’s Forge Road, with works taking place between Melview junction and Cahanagh.

The work will be carried out over the course of 9 days, starting on Tuesday, June 4, and continuing until Friday, June 14. The work will be carried out from 8am to 6pm each day and traffic lights will be in operation, with slight delays likely.

On completion of the drainage works, road resurfacing will commence. LCC warn that a full road closure will be necessary for this element of the works. Further details will be provided once dates are confirmed.