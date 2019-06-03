Lough Ree RNLI assist in search for missing person

Lough Ree RNLI volunteers are assisting in the search of a suspected missing person who became separated from the jet ski they were on.



Yesterday, Sunday, June 2, at 7.05pm the Irish Coast Guard in Malin Head tasked Lough Ree RNLI together with Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and other agencies on Lough Ree including Athlone Sub Aqua Club, Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club and Roscommon Civil Defence to search for a person who had called for help after falling from their jet ski.



The location of the person was unknown and conditions on the lake at the time were very rough with strong winds from the south west.



All agencies conducted an extensive surface and arial search for a number of hours with nothing to report. The Irish Coast Guard stood the search down at 10.30pm.



Speaking after the search was stood down, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Tony McCarth said: “If you are using the lake you should always carry a means of communication, either VHF radio or mobile phone and ensure if they are not waterproof that you have them in a water tight bag so you can call for help easily if and when needed.”