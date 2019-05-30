Sinn Féin's only successful Euro candidate Matt Carthy loving his Longford facelift

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, who was recently re-elected to the European Parliament in the Midlands Northwest constituency on the final count, has seen the funny side of a facelift carried out on one of his posters.

Whilst Sinn Féin representatives were out and about post-election taking down and collecting posters, they stumbled upon a creative redesign carried out by someone in our own Co Longford.

The posters were found with the faces of Ballymahon MD candidate Geraldine Ryan and Matt Carthy hilariously swapped. Mr Carthy has seen the funny side to the swap.

“So, these were found in Longford. Genuinely laughing out loud.

“I’d love to have the imagination, ingenuity and free time necessary to do this sort of stuff.” he posted.