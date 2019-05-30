Gardaí investigate overnight fire at Clonturk house

Longford Fire Services and Longford Gardaí were called to the scene of a house fire early this morning, May 30, at Clonturk on the Killashee Road, outside of Longford town.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at approximately 2am this morning. It is understood that the property in question was vacant at the time and no adjoining properties suffered any damage.

It is also understood that nobody was injured during the blaze. Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the fire, as well as a technical examination.

Picture - @murfdog4