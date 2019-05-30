Irish Water investigating supply disruption in Ballymahon
Irish Water investigate disruptions to water supply in Ballymahon
Irish Water are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Ballymahon and surrounding areas in Co Longford.
#IWLongford: We are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Ballymahon and surrounding areas in Co. Longford. More information to follow.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) 30 May 2019
There is no further information about the disruption but Irish Water will provide more details shortly.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on