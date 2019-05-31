Longford man accused of engaging in sex acts with child

A Co Longford man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of engaging in sexual acts with a teenage girl.

The 33-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court this afternoon where details of the 12 charges were relayed before Judge Seamus Hughes.

The majority of the charges, which were brought under Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006, allegedly took place at an address in Longford town between October 1 2013 and December 31 2013.

Detective Garda Damien McGovern gave evidence of having arrested the accused man in Dublin this morning before bringing him to Longford Garda Station where he was charged just after lunchtime.

Judge Hughes issued a reporting restriction on the media, prohibiting the publication of either the name of the victim or the accused.

Det Garda McGovern said it will be alleged that the accused made contact with his 13-year-old victim via social media which resulted in the commencement of a sexual relationship for a three month period.

Asked by Judge Hughes as to how the alleged victim was fairing since, Det Garda McGovern said the complainant 'appears to be in a good place'.

The court was told a book of evidence in the case would be ready within the next four weeks.

In granting bail to the accused man, a number of conditions were imposed.

He was ordered to sign on weekly at Longford Garda Station, to have no contact with the alleged injured party either directly or indirectly, to surrender his passport within 48 hours and to refrain from using social media.

He is due to appear in court again on June 25 2019.