Longford garden receives ‘Bloom’ recognition

FBD Insurance is proudly supporting the 14 community based organisations that have secured the opportunity to showcase their gardening skills at this year’s Bloom, which takes place from Thursday May 30 to Monday June 3, at Phoenix park Dublin.

The FBD Insurance ‘Postcard Gardens’ at Bloom consist of compact 2m x 3m plots and entrants are asked to create a showpiece garden design that represents their club, locality or perhaps even a special person or character from their own community.

These miniature ‘Postcard Gardens’ are an opportunity for passionate amateur gardeners, garden clubs, schools, community and GIY groups to showcase their talents in compact but beautifully designed plots.

The 14 lucky exhibitors were chosen from hundreds of entries from across the country, and the winning design themes range from environmental sustainability, cultural heritage and history, to inclusion and transformation.

There was one representative from Longford county chosen, Longford Town Guild/Irish Countrywomen's Association, who will now showcase their garden at the upcoming event, receiving a medal for their garden 'Fork to Fork'.

Medals will be awarded for the Postcard Gardens on the opening day of Bloom, Thursday, May 30.



Bloom runs from 9am to 6pm daily, with further info available at bloominthepark.com.

The event was pioneered by Bord Bia and first launched in 2007 as a promotional vehicle for horticulture in Ireland.