Longford/Westmeath TD gives thumbs up to Summer festival funding

Deputy Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD, has welcomed funding given to the Longford Summer Festival by Minister Michael Ring.

The funding, €119,000, has been allocated under the LEADER programme and Burke says it is a very welcome investment and one that will be well utilised by the people of Longford.

He said, “I was delighted to learn that the application submitted in relation to the Longford Summer Festival has been successful and I know this will provide value for money and a good return for the people of Longford this summer.”

The funding covers a substantial portion of the Summer Festival budget of €159,705.38.

“The festival has gone from strength to strength and I am glad my Fine Gael colleague has recognised this and awarded the organisers over 75% of the total cost.”

This year’s Summer festival takes place over the course of nine nights from July 4-7 and from July 11-14. The festival will include a wide range of activities, live performances and free events on the streets of Longford town.