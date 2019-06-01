Longford driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving
A Longford motorist was arrested last week on suspicion of drug driving.
Longford Roads policing, whilst carrying out a multi-agency checkpoint on Monday, May 27, arrested one driver on suspicion of drug driving.
The driver in question was also arrested for the possession of cannabis, subject to analysis and testing.
Another driver was also found to be operating outside of the law as part of this checkpoint, as they were found driving a vehicle using red diesel.
The driver subsequently received an on the spot fine.
