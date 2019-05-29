BREAKING - Longford driver caught drinking can while driving
Longford Roads Policing Unit recently arrested an intoxicated driver in Longford Town.
The suspect was seen drinking from a can of lager whilst driving. It also turned out that the driver was already disqualified from driving and had no tax or insurance on his vehicle.
The driver was charged with a number of offences and will face his/her day in court.
