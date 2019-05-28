The wait to fill Longford's 18 County Council seats goes on as Ballymahon recount is underway

Following the announcement of Count 6 in Ballymahon municipal district shortly after 3.30am this morning, there were two candidates deadlocked with the same number of least votes - Independent Tony Moran and Fianna Fáil's John Kenny.

Returning Officer Nora O'Farrell explained that since both candidates were tied on the least number of votes, 448, she had to eliminate the candidate who received the least number of first preference votes and that was Ind Tony Moran (325). FF's John Kenny received 419 first preferences.



The count was due to recommence this morning at 11.30am, however, Mr Moran sought a recount in an attempt to preserve his interest in the election race at the expense of Mr Kenny. That recount is ongoing.



Prior to the recount being called, just two of the seats in Ballymahon municipal district had been filled by Fine Gael's Paul Ross and Independent Mark Casey, both on Count 1.



There are four seats remaining to be filled.



With the quota standing at 949, outgoing councillors Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil), Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil) and Colm Murray (Fine Gael), who were on 874, 796 and 750 votes, respectively, following Count Six look to be well on course to retain their seats.



Another outgoing councillor, Lanesboro's Gerard Farrell (Fine Gael) 692, is also well in the mix, but Fianna Fáil haven't given up the ghost entirely on that final seat and they're hoping that with beneficial transfers, one of their two new candidates, Brigid Duffy 580 or John Kenny 448, could overtake Farrell and clinch the final seat.

The Longford and Granard municipal district counts are completed and the following were elected;

********************

LONGFORD MUNICIPAL DISTRICT - All 7 seats filled

Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil)

Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael)

Gerry Warnock (Independent)

John Browne (Fine Gael)

Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael)

Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil)

Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil)

********************

GRANARD MUNICIPAL DISTRICT - All 5 seats filled

Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent)

Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael)

Paraic Brady (Fine Gael)

Garry Murtagh (Fine Gael)

PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil)

********************

Here are the details of Count Six in Ballymahon prior to the recount being sought;

COUNT SIX -



The 224 votes of Geraldine Ryan to be distributed.



Cahill, Mick (FF) +18, 874

Duffy, Brigid (FF) +18, 580

Farrell, Gerard (FG) +5, 692

Kenny, John (FF) +6, 448

Moran, Tony (Ind) +43, 448

Murray, Colm (FG) +10, 750

O'Toole, Pat (FF) +24, 796



John Kenny (FF) and Tony Moran (Ind) were tied with 448 votes each, but as John Kenny received more first preference votes, Tony Moran was eliminated.