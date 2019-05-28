Moran eliminated as Ballymahon MD count is adjourned

The count in the Ballymahon electoral area will go into a fourth day after returning officer Nora O'Farrell announced she intends adjourning proceedings until later this morning.

It comes after Independent candidate Tony Moran was eliminated on the sixth count, leaving four seats still to be filled.

Fine Gael's Paul Ross and Mark Casey took the first two seats with Mick Cahill, Pat O'Toole (both Fianna Fáíl) being joined by Fine Gael's Colm Murray and Gerard Farrell.

Count Six:

Cahill, Mick (FF) +18 874

Duffy, Brigid (FF) +18 580

Farrell, Gerard (FG) +5 692

Kenny, John (FF) +6 448

Moran, Tony (Ind) +43 448

Murray, Colm (FG) +10 750

O'Toole, Pat (FF) +24 796

* Counting resumes tomorrow at 11:30am.