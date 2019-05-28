Ballymahon MD latest: Fifth count sees Geraldine Ryan eliminated
Ballymahon MD candidate Geraldine Ryan has been eliminated after the fifth count
Sinn Féin's Geraldine Ryan has been eliminated in the Ballymahon MD election following the announcement of the fourth count.
Count Five:
Cahill, Mick (FF) + 25 856
Duffy, Bridget (FF) +4 562
Farrell, Gerard (FG) +12 687
Kenny, John (FF) +4 442
Moran, Tony (Ind) +52 405
Murray, Colm (FG) +22 740
O'Toole, Pat (FF) +44 772
Ryan, Geraldine (SF) +11 224
Geraldine Ryan's votes now being distributed.
