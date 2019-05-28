Ballymahon MD latest: Fifth count sees Geraldine Ryan eliminated

Ballymahon MD candidate Geraldine Ryan has been eliminated after the fifth count

Sinn Féin's Geraldine Ryan has been eliminated in the Ballymahon MD election following the announcement of the fourth count.

Count Five:

Cahill, Mick (FF) + 25 856

Duffy, Bridget (FF) +4 562

Farrell, Gerard (FG) +12 687

Kenny, John (FF) +4 442

Moran, Tony (Ind) +52 405

Murray, Colm (FG) +22 740

O'Toole, Pat (FF) +44 772

Ryan, Geraldine (SF) +11 224

Geraldine Ryan's votes now being distributed.