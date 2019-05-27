Warnock, Hagan, Browne, Butler and Monaghan elected as Longford MD race comes to close
Cllr Gerry Warnock punches the air in delight after his election victory
The make up of Longford's Municipal District has been decided with Cllrs Gerry Warnock, Gerry Hagan, John Browne being joined by Cllr Seamus Butler and first time candidate Martin Monaghan.
Cllrs Warnock, Hagan and Browne were elected on the ninth count with Cllr Seamus Butler and Martin Monaghan joining them despite both men failing to reach the desired 838 quota.
The result was determined after the ninth count and sees outgoing Independent Cllr Mae Sexton lose her seat at local authority level.
COUNT NINE RESULTS:
Browne, John (FG) +41 854
Butler, Seamus (FF) +13 792
Hagan, Gerry (FG) +9 842
Monaghan, Martin (FF) +45 781
Sexton, Mae (Ind) +58 586
Warnock, Gerry (Ind) +121 899
