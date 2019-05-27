Longford motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving

Longford Roads policing, whilst carrying out a multi-agency checkpoint today, May 27, arrested one driver on suspicion of drug driving.

The driver in question was also arrested for the possession of cannabis, subject to analysis and testing. Another driver was also found to be operating outside of the law as part of this checkpoint, as they were found driving a car using red diesel.

The driver subsequently received an on the spot fine.