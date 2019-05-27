Longford motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving
Longford Roads policing, whilst carrying out a multi-agency checkpoint today, May 27, arrested one driver on suspicion of drug driving.
The driver in question was also arrested for the possession of cannabis, subject to analysis and testing. Another driver was also found to be operating outside of the law as part of this checkpoint, as they were found driving a car using red diesel.
The driver subsequently received an on the spot fine.
Longford RPU: Multi agency checkpoint today.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 27, 2019
One driver had red diesel in car, fine on the spot.
Another driver arrested on suspicion of
Drug Driving & 3rd driver arrested in possession of cannabis
herb (subject to analysis). pic.twitter.com/gNDs1gwbtI
