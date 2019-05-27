Nolan vows to 'fly flag for Longford' after retaining County Council seat

Peggy Nolan has spoken of her delight after successfully retaining her Longford County Council seat and immediately vowed to fight its cause over the next five years.

Cllr Nolan was elected on the eighth count, following Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty in taking the second of seven seats in the

Municipal District.

COUNT EIGHT:

Browne, John (FG) +46 813

Butler, Seamus (FF) +42 779

Hagan, Gerry (FG) +9 833

Keown, Tena (SF) +19 437

Monaghan, Martin (FF) +41 736

Nolan, Peggy (FG) +33 841

Sexton, Mae (Ind) +18 528

Warnock, Gerry (Ind) +22 778

*Tena Keown eliminated with her votes now being distributed.