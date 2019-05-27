Nolan vows to 'fly flag for Longford' after retaining County Council seat
Cllr Peggy Nolan celebrates with fellow party members following her election
Peggy Nolan has spoken of her delight after successfully retaining her Longford County Council seat and immediately vowed to fight its cause over the next five years.
Cllr Nolan was elected on the eighth count, following Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty in taking the second of seven seats in the
Municipal District.
COUNT EIGHT:
Browne, John (FG) +46 813
Butler, Seamus (FF) +42 779
Hagan, Gerry (FG) +9 833
Keown, Tena (SF) +19 437
Monaghan, Martin (FF) +41 736
Nolan, Peggy (FG) +33 841
Sexton, Mae (Ind) +18 528
Warnock, Gerry (Ind) +22 778
*Tena Keown eliminated with her votes now being distributed.
