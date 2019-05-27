Frank Kilbride eliminated on the fourth count for Granard MD
The fourth count for Granard MD has just taken place.
Brady Paraic (FG) +44 943
Duffy Amanda (FF) +66 372
Kearney Grace (Ind) +21 359
Kilbride Frank (Ind) +27 334
Maguire Mark (SF) +14 387
Murphy Joe (FF) +13 412
Murtagh Garry (FG) +39 803
Reilly PJ (FF) +40 760
No candidate exceeded the quota and Fine Gael's Frank Kilbride has been eliminated. His votes are now being distributed.
The quota for Granard MD is 1099.
