Frank Kilbride eliminated on the fourth count for Granard MD

The fourth count for Granard MD has just taken place.



Brady Paraic (FG) +44 943

Duffy Amanda (FF) +66 372

Kearney Grace (Ind) +21 359

Kilbride Frank (Ind) +27 334

Maguire Mark (SF) +14 387

Murphy Joe (FF) +13 412

Murtagh Garry (FG) +39 803

Reilly PJ (FF) +40 760



No candidate exceeded the quota and Fine Gael's Frank Kilbride has been eliminated. His votes are now being distributed.



The quota for Granard MD is 1099.