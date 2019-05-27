Out for the count: Day three of Longford's local election count gets underway

The count is well underway in Edgeworthstown this morning with Ballymahon MD boxes being opened first thing. A thorough sorting of Ballymahon votes is underway while other members of count staff divvy up the surplus votes of Turlough McGovern and Micheál Carrigy who were elected to Granard Municipal District late last night with 1,280 votes and 1,183 votes respectively.

Meanwhile in Longford MD, Tony Reilly's 92 votes are being redistributed following his elimination in the third count, the results of which were also announced last night.

ELECTIONS 2019: AT A GLANCE | The members of Longford County Council as they are elected

So far, only three councillors have been elected in county Longford, with Joe Flaherty topping the poll in Longford MD and getting elected on the first count. Turlough McGovern and Micheál Carrigy were also elected in Granard MD on the first count.

Follow our live blog for updates as they happen.