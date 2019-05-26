Longford goes to 'Pott' as McGovern tops Granard poll

In what is arguably the main talking point to emerge from the 2019 local election in Longford, Independent candidate Turlough 'Pott' McGovern has topped the Granard local electoral area poll.

He is joined by Fine Gael's Micheal Carrigy, who also exceeded the 1099 quota on the first count.

Afterwards, the man they call 'The Pott' paid tribute to all those who played a part in masterminding his election.