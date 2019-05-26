Carrigy 'ready' for general election in wake of retaining Longford County Council seat
A jubilant Micheál Carrigy punches the air in delight after his election in the Granard Electoral Area was confirmed
Micheál Carrigy says he is well prepared to stand before the electorate should Taoiseach Leo Varadkar call a snap general election.
The Fine Gael group leader was speaking moments after his return to the benches of Longford County Council was confirmed in the Granard electoral area during the early hours of this morning.
