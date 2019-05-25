Fianna Fáil's support collapses in north Longford as Fine Gael looks set to claim three of five seats

Fianna Fáil's vote in the north of the county has collapsed with Fine Gael swooping in to nab the seats left vacant by Cllrs Luie McEntire and Martin Mulleady who stepped back from the race this year.

Topping the poll, according to tallies, is Micheál Carrigy (FG), followed closely by Turlough 'Pott' McGovern (Ind). So far, contenders for the remaining three seats are Padraic Brady (FG), Garry Murtagh (FG) and PJ Reilly (FF).

For more, follow the Longford Leader's live blog