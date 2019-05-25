Longford tally latest: Ross, Carrigy and Flaherty out on top

In the latest round of tallies as part of the local Longford elections, Paul Ross, Micheál Carrigy and Joe Flaherty are on top in their respective polling districts. Both Ross and Carrigy have now passed the 1,000 vote mark and are early favourites to claim the first seats in their areas.

Longford Municipal District (16 candidates, 7 seats) 19/28 boxes opened.



Uruemu Adejinmi (Fianna Fáil) - 205 4.5%

George Breaden (Independent) - 13, 0.3%

* John Browne (Fine Gael) - 524, 11.4%

* Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil) - 474, 10.3%

Gerard Cooney (Fine Gael) - 53, 1.2%

* Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil) - 821, 17.8%

Seamus Gallagher (Independent) - 64, 1.4%

* Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael) 235, 5.1%

Tena Keown (Sinn Féin) - 301, 6.5%

Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil) - 378, 8.2%

* Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael) - 546, 11.9%

Julie O'Reilly (Independent) 23, 0.5%

Tony Reilly (Independent) - 47, 1.0%

* Mae Sexton (Independent) - 330, 7.2%

Barbara Smyth (People Before Profit) 65, 1.4%

* Gerry Warnock (Independent) 522, 11.3%

Ballymahon Municipal District (12 candidates, 6 seats). 18 boxes tallied.



* Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil) - 627, 13.8%

* Mark Casey (Independent) - 373, 8.2%

Brigid Duffy (Fianna Fáil) - 487, 10.7%

* Gerard Farrell (Fine Gael) - 88, 1.9%

John Kenny (Fianna Fáil) - 97, 2.1%

Charlie McMonagle (Independent) - 160, 3.5%

Tony Moran (Independent) - 245, 5.4%

* Colm Murray (Fine Gael) - 405, 8.9%

* Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil) - 640, 14.1%

* Paul Ross (Fine Gael) - 1126, 24.8%

Geraldine Ryan (Sinn Féin) - 171, 3.8%

PJ Walsh (Independent) - 122, 2.7%



Granard Municipal District (11 candidates, 5 seats) 15 out of 25 boxes opened.



* Paraic Brady (Fine Gael) - 338, 8.5%

* Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael) - 1021, 25.8%

Victor Connell (Fianna Fáil) - 239, 6.0%

Amanda Duffy (Fianna Fáil) - 110, 2.8%

Grace Kearney (Independent) - 145, 3.7%

Frank Kilbride (Fine Gael) - 218, 5.5%

Mark Maguire (Sinn Féin) - 184, 4.6%

Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent) - 590, 14.9%

Joe Murphy (Fianna Fáil) - 114, 2.9%

Garry Murtagh (Fine Gael) - 573, 14.5%

* PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil) - 427, 10.8%



* denotes outgoing councillor