Latest Longford local election tallies; Ross hits 1,000 votes

The latest tallies for the Longford local elections were published at 2:20pm, with Cllr Paul Ross the first of all candidates to reach the 1,000 mark.

Granard MD

Boxes opened - 15

Turnout - 71%



FG - 54.3%

FF - 22.5%

Ind - 18.6%

SF - 4.6%



1) Carrigy (FG) 1021 (25.8%)

2) Turlough McGovern (Ind) 590 (14.9%)

3) Garry Murtagh 573 (14.5%)

4) Pj Reilly (FF) 427 (10.8%)

5) Brady (FG) 338 (8.5%)



Longford MD -

Boxes opened - 17

Turnover - 51.6%

FG - 35.6%

FF - 39.4%

Ind - 21.2%

SF - 3.8%



1) Joe Flaherty (FF) 745 votes (18.3%)

2) Peggy Nolan (FG) 493 votes (12.1%)

3) Warnock (Ind) 491 (12.1%)

4) Browne (FG) 473 (11.6%)

5) Seamus Butler (FF) 427 (10.5%)

6) Monaghan (FF) 301 (7.4%)



Ballymahon MD

Boxes opened - 17

Turnout - 57.8%



FG - 35.6%

FF - 39.4%

Ind - 21.2%

SF - 3.8%



1) Paul Ross (FG) is an early favourite to get the first seat as he reached over 1,000 votes - 1,004 (23.9%).

2) Pat O'Toole (FF) 638 (15.2%)

3) Mick Cahill (FF) 623 (14.8%)

4) Colm Murray (FG) 405 (9.6%)

5) Casey (Ind) 368 (8.8%)