Latest Longford local election tallies; Ross hits 1,000 votes
The latest tallies for the Longford local elections were published at 2:20pm, with Cllr Paul Ross the first of all candidates to reach the 1,000 mark.
Granard MD
Boxes opened - 15
Turnout - 71%
FG - 54.3%
FF - 22.5%
Ind - 18.6%
SF - 4.6%
1) Carrigy (FG) 1021 (25.8%)
2) Turlough McGovern (Ind) 590 (14.9%)
3) Garry Murtagh 573 (14.5%)
4) Pj Reilly (FF) 427 (10.8%)
5) Brady (FG) 338 (8.5%)
Longford MD -
Boxes opened - 17
Turnover - 51.6%
FG - 35.6%
FF - 39.4%
Ind - 21.2%
SF - 3.8%
1) Joe Flaherty (FF) 745 votes (18.3%)
2) Peggy Nolan (FG) 493 votes (12.1%)
3) Warnock (Ind) 491 (12.1%)
4) Browne (FG) 473 (11.6%)
5) Seamus Butler (FF) 427 (10.5%)
6) Monaghan (FF) 301 (7.4%)
Ballymahon MD
Boxes opened - 17
Turnout - 57.8%
FG - 35.6%
FF - 39.4%
Ind - 21.2%
SF - 3.8%
1) Paul Ross (FG) is an early favourite to get the first seat as he reached over 1,000 votes - 1,004 (23.9%).
2) Pat O'Toole (FF) 638 (15.2%)
3) Mick Cahill (FF) 623 (14.8%)
4) Colm Murray (FG) 405 (9.6%)
5) Casey (Ind) 368 (8.8%)
