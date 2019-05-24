Longford voters go to polls as 2019 local and European elections arrive

Voting is underway in the 2019 local and European elections with turnout levels expectedly quiet over the first few hours.

In two rural boxes in Killoe and Colmcille, turnout figures stood at five and four per cent respectively at 10am.

There is also a proposal to change the Constitution in relation to divorce.

Voters will get at least three ballot papers, including one for European Parliament Elections and one for local council elections.

In the Midlands North West EU election, four seats are up for decision with 17 candidates putting their names forward.

But it is closer to home that much of the local concentration will be centred as 39 candidates do battle for 18 seats across the county's three municipal districts.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm.

The Leader will have live and up to the minute coverage from Athlone IT when boxes are to be opened at 9am and from Edgeworthstown's St Mary's Community Centre over the course of the weekend.