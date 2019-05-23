Parish Pump: Election 2019 arrives.....now it's over to you

That's it then.

All the shouting, gesturing and canvassing is over.

After weeks of analysing and mindless guesswork as to how the big winners and losers may or may not be, it all comes down to this Friday.

There is, of course, the small matter of a European election going on in the midst of it all, but there's no denying that all eyes will be firmly fixated on Edgeworthstown's St Mary's Community Centre from early on Saturday morning.

It's expected early tallies will be conducted in Athlone where boxes containing both the local and European elections will be separated.

From there, it will be back to Edgeworthstown where a first count may not be known until late on Saturday evening.

For the political anoraks, it's pure gold, but for those sweating on voting patterns and transfers, it's anything but.

Politics can be an unforgiving and lonely game and whatever your political persuasion, spare a thought for those for whom this weekend might serve as the end of their respective local representative careers.



Politics is a game when only the winners survive in.



It's a saying which could also be applied to what transpired in Granard last week as locals came together for a special sports day event.



The venue was the town's Sacred Heart National School and the concept, a Granard Garda District led event aimed at promoting anti-bullying.



It was a sentiment which, at first glance, looked lost on the runners and riders who took part in a novel sack race.



The target was simple - to get from one end of a 100m dash to the other as soon as possible and claim ownership of a vacant 'seat' which was lying at the finish line.



And, despite their political party allegiances, their was no love lost between Fine Gael's Paul Ross and Paraic Brady as the pair jostled for the chair's possession.



Ross, who appears to keep himself in decent enough nick, raced into an early lead but then seemed to veer off course, allowing his more burly looking party colleague to close in.



The Legan based councillor was not to be denied however, as he grabbed the chair from the man they call 'Saddam' despite being pulled to the ground in the process.



Could it be an omen ahead of this Friday?



Neither Ross nor Brady will have you believe either will keep hold of their own 'seats' when all is said and done over the next few days.



That outcome is up to you, so come out and flex your constitutional right this Friday and play your part in Election 2019.