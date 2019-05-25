Councillors vote to invite Bill Clinton to Longford

Drumlish councillor Martin Mulleady's motion proposing that former US President, Bill Clinton, be invited to be the keynote speaker at the next Albert Reynolds Memorial Lecture was supported at a recent council meeting.

“He was involved in the peace process. He’s a famous name,” said Cllr Mulleady.

“It would be great if we could get him to come to Longford and keep that presence that John Major had last year.

“I know there’ll be problems with security and funding to bring a man of that calibre to the county but I think it would be massive if we could get him.”

Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon noted that “all John Major asked for last year was a cup of tea and some sweet cake, so hopefully that'll be all Bill Clinton would ask for”.