Longford man to face child grooming allegations

A Longford man has been charged with attempting to groom or sexually exploit a teenage girl through text messaging, a court heard last week.

The 48-year-old, who cannot be identified after a publication restriction was imposed by District Court Judge Seamus Hughes was remanded on continuing bail until a sitting of Longford District Court next week (May 28).

Detective Sgt Keelan Brennan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, stating the accused man had “nothing to say” when the charges were put to him.

Det Sgt Brennan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had provided directions in the case but required a further two weeks to “clarify some issues”.

Asked by Judge Hughes what was contained in the allegations, Det Sgt Brennan said the investigation centred on a 13-year-old child, adding there were claims of grooming being involved via text messages.

Judge Hughes made an order compelling the media to refrain from publishing either the defendant or alleged victim with the case being adjourned to May 28.