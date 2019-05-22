Eight weeks behind bars for Longford man who was 'full of guff'

A Longford man who became abusive and was “full of guff” at a GP out of hours service after being treated for a cut, has been jailed for eight weeks.

Shane Nevin, 67 Farnagh, Longford was handed down the prison term by Judge Seamus Hughes following an incident at Midoc on September 4 2018.

Mr Nevin had earlier been arrested and brought to the court on foot of a bench warrant, prompting Judge Hughes to remark: “I thought we had a good relationship Shane?”

Appearing nonplussed by those comments, Mr Nevin shrugged his shoulders and stated the reason he missed a previous court date was because he had been working.

After a guilty plea was entered on his behalf by solicitor John Quinn, Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí had earlier been called to the defendant’s home before bringing the defendant to Midoc for treatment to a cut.

It was there that Mr Nevin started becoming abusive. Gardaí removed him from the scene but after being taken outside, the abuse continued added Sgt Mahon, resulting in his eventual arrest.

Looking down at the accused, Judge Hughes said to him: “Shane, you are normally a very quiet man in court but on that night you were full of guff and there was plenty of talk out of you. Why was that?”

Mr Nevin, at first, did not appear willing to issue any form of response as he stared ahead of him.

Following a lengthy pause, he replied: “I have no answers because I don’t know.”

Judge Hughes proceeded with his direct questioning of Mr Nevin, asking him: “Why did you get aggressive?”

Mr Nevin offered up no explanation, preferring instead to stay silent and shrug his shoulders.

It was a reaction which caused Judge Hughes to hit back with the response: “Anybody who kicks up in a doctor’s surgery is looking at prison, so I want an explanation.”

Mr Quinn, at that juncture, attempted to intervene by insisting a lot of his client’s difficulties stemmed from alcohol.

“He should not be drinking because it doesn’t agree with him, but every time he does drink he gets into trouble.

“The only remedy is to abstain from alcohol. That’s the only option for him,” said Mr Quinn.

As Judge Hughes weighed up what sanction to hand down, the court was told Mr Nevin had eight previous convictions, seven of which were for public order.

Mr Quinn added his client would be best suited by the court making a recommendation for Mr Nevin to be afforded medical treatment as opposed to any custodial sentence which might be handed down.

Judge Hughes swiftly rejected that proposal and said he neither had the jurisdiction or authority to facilitate Mr Nevin’s medical requirements, stating simply: “He needs to get off the drink”.

Judge Hughes consequently sentenced Mr Nevin to eight weeks in prison for the Section 6 public order offence.

A second Section 4 charge under the same act was struck out.